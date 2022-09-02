ARY News transmission gradually getting restored across country

ISLAMABAD: The transmission of ARY News started getting restored on Friday across the country after the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to details, the transmission of ARY News has been restored in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore and Sukkur though full restoration is still pending.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company (PTCL) has also restored the channel in Lahore and Karachi.

The move comes after Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed PEMRA to restore transmission of ARY NEWS on cable in an hour and warned action against the chairman of the regulatory authority in case of non-compliance.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah led the proceedings of a petition against the suspension of ARY NEWS transmission on cable.

A PEMRA official appeared before the court and conveyed that they have not suspended the transmission of the channel and blamed the cable operators for it.

“If the channel is not restored in an hour then PEMRA chairman will have to appear before the court on Monday,” the chief justice warned.

The IHC also directed the secretary information and broadcasting to take actions in this regard and appear before the court in person. The court later adjourned the hearing for Monday.

Read More: ARY News transmission: SHC issues contempt notice to PEMRA chairman

On August 25, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a contempt of court notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman Saleem Baig on a petition over the non-implementation of the court’s order to restore ARY News broadcast.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

Comments