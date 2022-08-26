ARY News transmission: PFUJ accuses PEMRA of playing ‘double game’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Friday accused Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) of playing a ‘double game’ with cable operators in matters related to the suspension of ARY News transmission.

“PEMRA has directed cable operators to keep ARY News transmission suspended,” PFUJ secretary general Rana Azeem said while talking to ARY News.

Rana Azeem said a meeting of the journalists will be held in Islamabad today to discuss freedom of speech. the PFUJ office-bearer said in the first phase they will observe a sit-in outside the Supreme Court and in the second phase outside the PEMRA headquarters against the suspension of ARY News transmission.

He vowed not to leave journalists working with ARY News alone in this testing time.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a contempt of court notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman Saleem Baig on a petition over the non-implementation of the court’s order to restore ARY News transmission.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

