‘ARY News transmission remains suspended despite IHC order’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) leader Lala Asad Pathan has criticised Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for not restoring the transmission of ARY News despite order from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Lala Asad Pathan, while talking to ARY News’ ‘Bakhabar Savera’ programme, said that the regulatory authority has not implemented the high court’s decision even after 24 hours have passed.

The PFUJ leader further said that the government was trying to influence the media. He also criticised the PEMRA for ‘repeatedly providing wrong information to the court”.

He advised the government to act sensibly snubbing freedom of expression will ultimately harm the democracy in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that After the Sindh High Court (SHC), the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to immediately restore ARY News transmission.

The transmission of ARY News is suspended for last 23 days by PEMRA. The IHC CJ in his ruling directed PEMRA to immediately restore ARY News transmission as there is no written order about its closure.

On August 25, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a contempt of court notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman Saleem Baig on a petition over the non-implementation of the court’s order to restore ARY News broadcast.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

