Investigation into extortion claims in Aryan Khan case stopped

The investigation into the extortion allegations linked to the Aryan Khan’s drugs case has been put on hold due to lack of evidence, an Indian news agency reported.

Aryan Khan, the son of prolific Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on October 3 during a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after receiving information about the possession of drugs. He remained in a Mumbai jail before getting released on bail on October 28.

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, claimed that an extortion demand of INR25 crores was made by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede in order to get Aryan Khan released.

An Indian news agency mentioned that a Special Enquiry Team was formed by the Mumbai Police to look into the extortion allegations levelled against the Narcotic Control Board officials during the course of the investigation. Twenty people were questioned over it.

According to sources, a case cannot be filed as long as there is no evidence about the allegations. A suo-moto action cannot be taken nor an FIR can be filed if there is no complainant.

