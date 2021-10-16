Aryan Khan ‘promises’ NCB official to do good after jail release

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has made a promise to Narcotics Control Board (NCB) official Sameer Wankhedey that he will make him proud one day and will be a good man once he gets out of jail in the drugs case.

An Indian news agency has reported that the suspect, during counseling, has assured the official that he would help in facilitating those in the weaker economic section.

The drugs control department had carried out a raid at a party that was taking place on a luxury cruise on October 2 in Mumbai. Aryan Khan along with seven others was taken into custody.

Aryan Khan had reportedly admitted to taking drugs during interrogation during which he was crying for hours.

Arbaaz Merchant, a co-accused and his friend, had confessed that they were both taking drugs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Aryan Khan has filed multiple bail applications in courts but all of them have been denied so far.

The situation changed when his lawyer Amit Desai, during a case hearing, informed the court that his client did not possess any drugs.

Moreover, he had claimed that Aryan was not on the ship when the Narcotics Control Board was carrying out the raid.

In the previous hearing, the lawyer representing NCB claimed that the son of Shah Rukh Khan knew about the possession and wanted to use the seized drugs for consumption.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!