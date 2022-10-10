Aryan Khan to debut as writer for web series; casting begins: Deets inside

Unlike his father Shahrukh Khan and younger sister Suhana, Aryan is not interested to face the camera.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Aryan – the firstborn of Bollywood’s King Shahrukh Khan – is set to follow his father’s footsteps into the industry, however, not really. The star kid will soon make his debut in the entertainment industry, but not as an actor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Reports suggest that the younger Khan isn’t quite fond of facing the camera and will rather have his career in filmmaking as per his academic training. Having completed his studies in filmmaking at the University of South California, Aryan is now set to launch his career as a writer before he dons a director’s hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

According to the details, Aryan is working on a script for web series with the help of the writers’ team of Red Chillies Entertainment [production banner of SRK]. Moreover, the doting father has roped in prolific writers like Lior Raz (Fauda) and Bilal Siddiqui (Bard of Blood) to train his son for a smashing debut.

“Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series,” confirmed a source close to the development. “One of them is Lior Raz.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

The insider also mentioned, “The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year.”

“Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into the direction.”

It is being said that the project will go on floors by the end of 2022, and casting for it has already begun with several known names being auditioned for the series.

Related: Aryan Khan ends Instagram hiatus with siblings portraits

It is pertinent to mention that Aryan Khan got a clean chit from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case earlier this year.

Comments