Aryan Khan drugs case: Cop reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s leaked chat

Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case in 2021, has opened up on the leaked chat of the Bollywood superstar.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official landed in the middle of a controversy when he arrested Aryan Khan in the alleged drug case.

The Bollywood superstar’s eldest son was kept in prison for 25 days before securing bail in the case.

While several conspiracy theories made rounds at the time, Sameer Wankhede largely maintained his silence on the matter through the years.

Now, Wankhede has opened up on the arrest and the reports that he leaked his chat with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview, the former NCB official was asked if he believed he faced hardship for arresting Aryan Khan, the son of a global star.

Read more: Shahrukh Khan’s chats with Sameer Wankhede leaked!

Responding to the question, Sameer Wankhede maintained that he was not targeted instead he received love from people, especially from the middle class,

“Sometimes I would think that this ordeal is worth it because of all the love I got. They felt that no matter how big someone is, everyone should face the same rules. I don’t have any regrets; I will do the same if given a chance,” he said while talking about Aryan Khan’s arrest.

On a query about the leaked chat of Shah Rukh Khan in which he was requesting his son’s release, Sameer Wankhede denied his part in it, saying that he was not a ‘weak’ person to do something like that.

“I am not that weak that I will leak things. Whoever did this, I will tell them to try harder,” he added.

Reports at the time had claimed that the Bollywood superstar offered an INR25 crore bribe to Wankhede for Aryan Khan’s release.

Responding to a question regarding the reports, he said that he only arrested the star kid and did not release Shah Rukh Khan’s son who fought the case in the courts.