Shahrukh Khan’s chats with Sameer Wankhede leaked!

The alleged pleas of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede after the former’s son was arrested in the drug case have surfaced on the internet.

The WhatsApp chats between the Bollywood celebrity and the former zonal director of NCB Mumbai, Wankhede, which date back to 2021, were acquired by an Indian news agency. The screenshots of the conversation were submitted in court on Friday, in the latter’s defence against his petition seeking the quashing of the CBI FIR, in an alleged bribery case.

In the message sent on October 3, 2021, the day Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs case, the ‘Pathaan’ star initiated the unanswered conversation with Wankhede, saying, “Sameer sahib may I speak with you for a minute please. Regards shah rukh khan. I know this is officially inappropriate and maybe outright wrong but once as a father if I can speak with you. please. Love srk.”

After a call between the two, reportedly on the same day, Khan added, “Can’t thank you enough for all the thoughts and personal insights you gave to me about my own. I will make sure that he turns out to be someone that you and I are both proud of. This incident will prove to be a turning point in his life I promise, in a good way. This country needs honest and hardworking young people to take it forward. You and I have done our PARTS THE NEXT GENERATION HAS TO FOLLOW and it’s in our hands to mould them for the future.”

“Thank you once again for your kindness and support. Love SRK.”

Moreover, Khan was assured by Wankhede that the officials will be kind to his son. To which, the actor responded, “I am going by what you said….I hope you feel my son has had the lesson you felt he should have had and henceforth he is able to build his life to be an upright hardworking young man towards a bright future. Thanks for all your kindness and care. ( sorry it’s a late night message and I hope I am not disturbing you….but I was awake….naturally as a father ) Love srk.”

In another message from Wankhede, he informed about Aryan being a good kid for a while. “Hope that he will for sure now be reformed a so enough counselled by me Hard days will be over soon,” he wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Aryan Khan was arrested from a cruise party on October 3, 2021, and remained in a Mumbai jail for a few weeks before getting released on bail later the same month. He was exonerated from the case last year after the special investigation team (SIT) failed to find evidence of any wrongdoing against him.

The team found irregularities against Wankhede and his team, in the conduct of the drugs-on-cruise raids and violations under the Central Civil Services (CCS) Rules. Moreover, the CBI also claimed that the NCB team from Mumbai wanted to extort INR25 crore from Khan in order to not book his son in the case.

Wankhede had denied the allegations.