Aryan Khan making debut in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will reportedly make his debut with Karan Johar’s upcoming project ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani‘.

Karan Johar shared a picture of a director’s chair with a tagline reading, “Another era begins, stay tuned”. Bollywood fans assume that Aryan Khan will work as Karan Johar’s assistant.

Filmfare reported, “Aryan Khan has indeed signed the film, however, whether his work is in front or behind the camera is yet to be revealed.”

It is pertinent to mention that Aryan Khan had teased his Bollywood debut last year. He confirmed his debut project by sharing a picture of his Red Chillies Film script.

He had written, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action”.

Aryan made it official, the Bollywood fraternity flocked to the comments section of the post to extend their support to the upcoming filmmaker. Producer and proud father, Khan as well as his designer wife Gauri were also spotted cheering for the son.

“Can’t wait to watch,” the designer commented with a series of heart eyes emojis. On the other hand, SRK displayed his signature wit in the comments.

“Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special,” Khan wrote, to which Aryan replied that he is ‘looking forward to his surprise visits on sets'”