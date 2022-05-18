COAS confers military awards to Army personnel

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at an investiture ceremony in Rawalpindi, on Wednesday conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.

The Chief of Army Staff awarded Sitar-e-Imtiaz to forty-eight officers of the Pakistan Army. Seven officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 30 Soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals of martyrs were received by their family members.

A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony the COAS said that the sacrifices of these brave soldiers have ensured peace in our beloved country. These martyrs are our real heroes and the nations that forget their martyrs vanish from the face of the earth, he added.

The Army Cheif added that it is their duty to take care of the families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. The Pakistan Army take charge in disasters such as floods, COvid, earthquakes or any other natural disaster, he added.

“As long as we have the mothers, sisters and wives who are ready to sacrifice their beloveds, no one can defeat us”, he said.

