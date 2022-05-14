COAS Gen Bajwa visited Bahawalpur Corps headquarter

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Bahawalpur corps headquarters of the Pakistan Army on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahawalpur Corps headquarter. The COAS was briefed about the informational, operational and administrative matters of the corp.

The COAS paid a visit to the Professional Development Resources Center too. The COAS met with officers and soldiers and applauded them for their untiring service for the safety and security of the country.

Corps commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Khalid Zia welcomed COAS on his visit to the region.

Also Read:COAS Gen Bajwa spends Eid with troops at LoC

Earlier, the Army Chief had paid his condolences at the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

A statement released by ISPR read, “#COAS & all ranks of Pak Army express heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of President of UAE, HH, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. “Pak has lost a great friend. May Allah Almighty bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen” COAS.”

#COAS & all ranks of Pak Army express heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of President of UAE,HH, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. “Pak has lost a great friend. May Allah Almighty bless his soul & give strength to bereaved family 2 bear this irreparable loss, Ameen” COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 13, 2022

Comments