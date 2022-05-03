COAS Gen Bajwa spends Eid with troops at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday spent Eidul Fitr with troops in the Dungi area of Kotli along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, Gen Bajwa offered Eid prayers with army personnel at the LoC and did special prayers for the security, peace, and stability of the country.

The COAS also paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions to peaceful Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival, Corps Commander Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the Army Chief on arrival at Dungi.

The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious and traditional glory, the first one without COVID-19 restrictions after two years.

In his message to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wished the nation as well as the whole Muslim ummah. He also urged the countrymen to show compassion toward people in need.

