Asad Qaiser approaches IHC to seek protection against arrest

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has approached Islamabad High Court to seek protection against arrest after multiple FIRs were registered against him for participating in the long march led by Imran Khan towards Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

Asad Qaiser has asked the court to provide him with a list of cases registered against him and sought protection against arrest until he gets a list of the cases.

“I attended the long march led by Imran Khan which resulted in the registration of multiple FIRs from police and FIA,” he said in his plea while terming cases against him as illegal.

The police and FIA should be stopped from arresting me, he said.

Previously, leaders attended the long march had approached the high court to seek protective bail.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also stopped police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed.

The IHC decision came after former interior minister filed the petition through his counsel against police crackdown and harassment of PTI leaders, activities ahead of the Islamabad long march.

The IHC ordered Sheikh Rasheed to appear before court in person and stopped police, FIA from arresting former federal minister.

