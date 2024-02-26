Asad Qaiser conveys PTI founder’s message to Akhtar Mengal

ISLAMABAD: In its efforts to devise a joint strategy with different political parties against ‘rigging’ in the elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation met Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal, ARY News reported.

As per reports, the PTI delegation led by Asad Qaiser conveyed the party founder’s message to Akhtar Mengal.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Asad Qaiser said that the PTI founder sent them to meet. He said that ‘record’ rigging was witnessed in the recently held General Elections.

“The rigging of such nature was never done in the country’s history,” Asad Qaiser added.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Maryam Nawaz was ‘selected’ Punjab Chief Minster with PTI’s ‘stolen’ mandate. “What will be the moral position of the cabinet formed by the stolen mandate,” Asad Qaiser asked.

Akhtar Mengal said that the General Elections 2024 were different in a way that the results of some constituencies are still received. “20 days has passed since the elections, but the results are still coming, Akhtar Mangal

The BNP-Mengal chief said that they have established a four-party alliance against ‘rigging’ in Balochistan.

“The country will not move forward until the supremacy of the constitution,” Akhtar Mengal added. It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is approaching different political parties on directives of the party founder against what it called rigging in elections.

The PTI delegation has so far contacted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Sherani group, Jamhoori Watan Party, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and others.

Earlier on February 13, the former prime minister and the PTI founder ruled out the possibility of talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for the formation of the government or joint opposition.