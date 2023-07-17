Asad Qaiser gets protective bail from IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader and former NA speaker Asad Qaiser in a ‘corruption’ case registered against him in Swabi, ARY News reported.

Qaiser along with his lawyer appeared before the court of Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of Islamabad High Court to seek protective bail.

IHC single bench after granting protective bail to Qaiser against a surety bond of Rs50,000, directed him to appear before the relevant court.

It may be noted the Anti-Corruption Department has booked several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for allegedly making illegal appointments in the Education Department during the party rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Those booked included former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser, erstwhile provincial education minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, former advisor to chief minister on industry Abdul Karim, then MPAs, Aqibullah Khan (brother of Asad Qaiser) Rangraiz Khan and officials of the district Education Department were named in the First Information Report (FIR).

The FIR said information was received from reliable sources in the Education Department that during the previous PTI governments, the members of the national and KP assemblies made illegal recruitments in the Swabi Education Department, depriving the genuine educated youth of their rights.