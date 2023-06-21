PTI’s Asad Qaiser, Anwar Taj granted transit bail

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Qaiser and Anwar Taj, ARY News reported.

As per details, the transit bail was granted to the PTI leaders and ordered to appear before the court on July 3.

Moreover, the bail was accepted against the surety bonds worth Rs 0.1 million each.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leaders Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak were reportedly arrested from Islamabad.

Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak were arrested from the federal capital today. They added that the PTI leaders were shifted to an undisclosed location.

The reports came after the arrest of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi from outside his residence in Lahore.

Peshawar High Court (PHC) stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from investigating former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the prohibited funding case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had summoned the PTI leader for questioning him today, but he refused to appear before the body as he had challenged their decision to summon him a day earlier.