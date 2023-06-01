Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak ‘arrested from Islamabad’: sources

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leaders Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak have reportedly been arrested from Islamabad, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak were arrested from the federal capital today. They added that the PTI leaders were shifted to an undisclosed location.

The reports came after the arrest of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi from outside his residence in Lahore.

PTI President Pervaiz Elahi has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials and a police team from his residence, Zahoor Palace, in Lahore.

He was shifted to an undisclosed location by the police and ACE teams. The PTI president was booked in corruption cases in Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala.

The senior politician was not appearing before the court despite the cancellation of bail. The PTI president’s residence was raided by ACE and police officials multiple times since the cancellation of his bail.

Police said that a case was lodged against Pervaiz Elahi under different sections including ATA. They added that he was wanted to police after the bail cancellation. “After ACE, police will take action against Pervaiz Elahi,” they said.