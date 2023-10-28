Asad Qaiser opens up on offering prayer behind Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has broken his silence about offering Namaz behind Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and that too keeping in view the sentiments that the PTI and its leadership had for him, ARY News reported.

A delegation comprising PTI top leadership – Asad Qaiser, Ali Mohammad Khan, Junaid Akbar and Barrister Saif – held a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman recently.

The two parties have been at loggerheads with one another for a long time with PTI chief Imran Khan targeting JUI-F president and vice versa. Fazl’s party was also part of the coalition government and helped remove Imran Khan from power.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News correspondent Naeem Ashraf Butt today, the former NA speaker said: “When we reached Fazl’s house, Asar prayer was being offered and we just attended the prayer.”

He, however, expressed displeasure with JUI-F for recording the prayer video and releasing it on social media. “Politics and religion should be kept separate,” Asad Qaiser added.

On a question regarding his and other PTI leaders’ recent meeting with the JUI-F chief, Asad Qasier said that they met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence with the consent of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the permission of the party’s core committee to lower tensions between the two sides.

“We met Fazl to offer condolences on the demise of his mother-in-law,” he explained and refuted the notion that the two sides met to explore the possibility of forming a new political alliance similar to the PDM, seat adjustment in the upcoming elections or any strategy to work as political allies before or after the polls.