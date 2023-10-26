PTI leaders meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman, discuss ‘political situation’

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, headed by Asad Qaiser, called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the country’s overall ‘political situation’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The delegation of PTI leaders – which included bigwigs Asad Qaiser, Ali Mohammad Khan, Junaid Akbar and Barrister Saif – offered their condolence over the demise of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s mother-in-law.

اسلام آباد: پاکستان تحریک انصاف کا اعلیٰ سطحی وفد مولانا فضل الرحمان کی رہائشگاہ آمد وفد میں سابق اسپیکر اسد قیصر ، علی محمد خان ، بیرسٹر سیف، جنید اکبر شامل پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے وفد کی مولانا فضل الرحمان سے ملاقات وفد نے مولانا فضل الرحمان سے ان کی خوشدامن کے انتقال پر… pic.twitter.com/8NEypm4B1n — Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan (@juipakofficial) October 26, 2023

During the meeting, sources told ARY News that PTI leaders also engaged in discussions about the political situation in the country with the JUI-F chief.

Sources further claimed that the delegation also lauded the Maulana Fazl’s ‘reconciliation’ narrative among political parties. He stressed the need for ‘unity’ among all stakeholders to pull the country out of crisis.

The JUI-F chief also stressed for ‘politeness’ in political differences among parties.

Meanwhile, the politicians also discussed Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s meeting with former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani, which occurred on October 23.

In a meeting that lasted for almost two hours in Islamabad, Maulana Fazl agreed to ‘reconciliation’ narrative, which Ali Durrani presented to major political parties.

Both politicians also agreed that every stakeholder should work together for the development of the country. They also stressed for a strategy to improve the ‘political situation’ of the country, sources added.

Earlier, Muhammad Ali Durrani presented a formula for reconciliation in the country among political parties and institutions.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Muhammad Ali Durrani said for reconciliation in the country, local body polls should also be held with the general elections.

The former minister was of the view that holding local bodies elections along with the general polls will prevent ‘rigging’.