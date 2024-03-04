Asad Qaiser seeks judicial inquiry into cipher issue

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) leader Asad Qaiser on Monday demanded a judicial commission to investigate the cipher issue.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, the former speaker said: “A Grade 19 officer would call our ambassador and give him dictation. This is questionable”.

Qaisar stressed that the PTI had a clear stance on the cipher case, adding that the former prime minister was sentenced based on the cipher.

“If cipher did not exist, then how the PTI founder was sentenced in the case,” Asad Qaiser asked.

The SIC member demanded the lifting of the ‘ban’ on PTI by the media regulatory authority, withdrawal of cases against party members, and investigation into the alleged electoral rigging.

Qaiser also emphasized the party’s commitment to upholding constitutional rights and seeking justice within the confines of the law. He asserted that if the PTI did not get its rights, no one would be able to govern. He vowed to continue the struggle for justice through constitutional means and under the rule of law.

Meanwhile, during his speech, the state’s news channel (PTV News) halted its broadcast.

Asad Qaiser also criticized the opponents, questioning the legitimacy of their electoral victories and calling for a thorough investigation into alleged rigging.

The former NA speaker also condemned the recent raid on the house of presidential hopeful Mehmood Khan Achakzai.