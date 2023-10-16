Asad Umar, Aleema and Uzma Khan’s interim bail extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday extended the interim bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar, Aleema and Uzma Khan, in the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack cases, ARY News reported.

Sisters of the PTI chairman, Aleema, Uzma Khan and Asad Umar are accused of attack on the Jinnah House and Askari Tower on May 9, following the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Arsgad Haved heard the interim bail applications.

The court extended the interim bail of Asad Umar, Aleema and Uzma Khan in connection with the May 9 incidents till October 31 and ordered the Investigation Officer (IO) to appear before the court on the next hearing along with the record.

Protests had broken out across Pakistan after the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.