Indoor dining banned, markets to stay open until 8pm

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced on Monday new restrictions for major cities having high positivity rate of Covid-19 cases to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Addressing a press conference alongside Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced that markets will stay open until 8pm with all commercial activities to remain closed two days a week.

He said the existing restrictions in Karachi and Hyderabad will stay in place. Besides, he announced that indoor dining has been banned as only outdoor dining will be allowed.

Asad Umar said public transport will continue to operate at 50 per cent capacity across the country and 50pc attendance will be allowed at workplaces.

He said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) makes decisions with consultation. “Our focus is not only on the health of people but livelihoods as well. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said from day one that we cannot shut everything,” he maintained.

Asad Umar said the PTI government’s policy of smart lockdowns remained successful as people didn’t have to face more hardships. “Lockdown takes heavy toll on livelihoods,” he opined.

The minister said the government has decided to further ramp up vaccination against Covid-19, which is the only way to control the pandemic. Restrictions will reduce if the number of people getting vaccinated against the deadly virus will increase, he added.