Asad Umar clarifies PTI’s stance on joining parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar said Saturday that Imran Khan would go to the Parliament after getting a two-thirds majority, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai, Asad Umar said that there was no option in consideration to go to the parliament and everybody knew about the incumbent government came to the power through an alleged foreign conspiracy.

He said that they could not accept the illegitimate government that came into power in an unconstitutional way and it was rejected by the nation.

He was of the view that the ‘foreign conspiracy has been proved true’ which was witnessed by the nation. The ‘imported government’ was now trying to spread fear among the nationals to suppress their voice.

Umar predicted that the nation will witness many things being unfolded within five to six weeks.

“Imran Khan had made all-out efforts to provide relief to the nation and controlled inflation rate.”

Asad Umar admitted that the PTI government had failed in two sections as the foreign debt was increased and the inflation rate had not met the targeted figure due to the rise in the global market.

He criticised that the present government is reluctant to purchase cheap oil from Russia to please their foreign masters instead of prioritising the nation.

