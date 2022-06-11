Saturday, June 11, 2022
Khawar Ghumman

Imran Khan claims ‘imported’ govt to be sent packing soon

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday vowed to continue the struggle till the announcement of fresh election date, ARY News reported.

Talking to media persons at Bani Gala, Imran Khan said that the only solution to the present political turmoil is the announcement of immediate elections in the country.

“Seems like ‘powerful circles are also worried due to ongoing political and economic turmoil in Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying. Imran Khan predicted that the government would be sent packing in 30 or 45 days.

Read more: Imran Khan says ‘will give Islamabad march call in few days’

The former prime minister reiterated that he will hit the streets again after the Supreme Court’s decision. The long march date would be announced after SC’s verdict. Lashing out at the ‘imported government’, Khan said the country is being headed toward economic destruction. “How will the poor face the sky-touching inflation in July,” he asked.

Replying to a question, Imran Khan after being ousted as prime minister, had only two ways, one to seek pardon from ‘powerful circles’ or to seek the masses’ support.

“I chose the second option and contacted the masses.”

Earlier, former prime minister and the PTI chairman alleged that efforts are underway to ensure the success of the present rulers in the upcoming general elections

