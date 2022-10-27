Political instability brought economic instability in country: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Former Planning Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar asserted that political instability had brought economic stability to the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference along with PTI senior leadership, the former federal minister said that former prime minister Imran Khan had always said the country cannot develop without the rule of law.

Asad Umar said that his party chief never made any unconstitutional demands in “back door talks”. “The matters discussed behind closed doors were no secret. Imran Khan has discussed them in rallies and press conferences,” he added.

He praised the armed forces for sticking to their Constitutional role, but asked the military what were the unconstitutional demands that Khan made during meetings.

Umar said that Imran owned both the army and the country. “But the question is will Imran Khan agree with every decision taken by the army? Are there some decisions or actions that he criticises? Yes, he definitely does.”

He further said that criticising the armed forces is the constitutional right of Imran Khan, adding that the latter never said anything that would weaken the armed forces.

“The political, economic, and social crises that are taking place in the country are unprecedented and early elections are the only solution for it,” Umar said.

The media talk came hours after Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar held a press conference in which they spoke about Arshad Sharif’s killing.

Earlier in the day, DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum said that the senior journalist Arshad Sharif did not face any threat in Pakistan and had contacts with the establishment.

In an unprecedented move, DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum made an appearance in today’s joint press conference with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.

Talking about the late journalist Arshad Sharif, the ISI chief praised Sharif as a competent, hardworking and able journalist. DG ISI stated that as per his reports, Arshad did not face any threat in Pakistan and was in contact with the establishment.

“When he went abroad, he was still in contact [with the establishment],” Lt Gen Anjum said. The DG ISI said he was in contact with his Kenyan counterpart regarding the probe into the death of a senior journalist.

