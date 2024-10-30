Asad Umar denies rumours of joining PPP

Former federal minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has denied joining the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari, who is also a co-chairman of the party, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Umar has maintained a low political profile after quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf following the May 9 riots.

Speaking to the media outside ATC, Asad Umar expressed disappointment over false reports being spread about him, specifically refuting claims of joining the PPP after meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari.

The former PTI leader stated, “There is no truth in these reports, and I can’t even imagine joining another political party.”

When asked about fellow politician Fawad Chaudhry’s recent reappearance in politics, he humorously advised Chaudhry to “ease up a bit” on his aggressive political statements.

Meanwhile, the ATC Lahore extended Umar’s interim bail until November 19, summoning the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Legal) to appear in person at the next hearing.

During the hearing, the court inquired if Umar had cooperated in the investigation, to which his lawyer confirmed that he had. However, the police official pointed out that the investigating officers for the three cases were not present in court.

Asad Umar’s lawyers clarified that their client had presented himself before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), with video evidence available, although the police disputed his involvement.

His lawyer further mentioned that Umar has attended three court hearings over the past 14 months as part of his ongoing bail application.