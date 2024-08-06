Asad Umar rushed to Punjab Institute of Cardiology from courtroom

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar was rushed to hospital from the court after his health deteriorated on Tuesday.

According to details, Asad Umar was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology after his health deteriorated during ATC appearance due to suffocation in the courtroom.

Umar was helped by the lawyers and court staff towards the vehicle outside the ATC.

The PIC administration said a team of doctors is inspecting Asad Umar in the light of initial test reports.

Earlier in June, the former minister was rushed to the hospital from his residence in Karachi.

He was moved to the hospital via Sindh Rescue Ambulance Service 1122 after receiving a call.

The former minister in his video statement inside the ambulance lauded the services of Sindh Rescue Ambulance 1122 as it reached within 5 minutes after receiving a call

In May 2023, former planning minister Asad Umar, resigned as the PTI’s secretary general following the May 9 riots.

In a post on X, he wrote, “After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics.

“I am resigning from [the] basic membership of PTI,” the former minister said, who once was a close aide of PTI founder Imran Khan, stated.