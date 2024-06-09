Asad Umar’s health deteriorates

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar’s health deteriorated and was rushed to a medical facility.

According to details, Asad Umar was moved to the hospital via Sindh Rescue Ambulance Service 1122 after receiving a call.

The former minister in his video statement inside the ambulance lauded the services of Sindh Rescue Ambulance 1122 as it reached within 5 minutes after receiving a call.

He also lauded the expertise of the staff and added that the service is not less than a blessing for the people of Karachi.

In 2023, former planning minister Asad Umar, who had resigned as the PTI’s secretary general in May following the May 9 riots resigned from the party’s basic membership as well as quit politics.

In a post on X, he wrote, “After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics.

“I am resigning from [the] basic membership of PTI,” Umar, who once was a close aide of PTI founder Imran Khan, stated.