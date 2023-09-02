Asad Umar discharged in five terror cases

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar in five terrorism cases related to May 9 riots, wherein military installations came under attack, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking during the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) said that PTI leader is no more wanted in the five terrorism cases.

Asad Umar was booked in three cases registered at Sarwar Road police station, one each at Race Course and Gulberg police stations in Lahore.

Case No. 852/23 in Race Course, Case No. 1283/23 in Gulbarg, Case No. 97/23, 103/23, 108/23 were registered in Sarwar Road Police station.

Meanwhile, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) rejected PTI leaders’ interim bail petition over his failure to deposit surety bonds in cases related to May 9 violence.

On the last hearing, the court had ordered Asad to deposit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

Case no 97/23 had been registered against Asad and other PTI leaders at Sarwar Road police station of Lahore for making a speech against state institutions at Sherpao bridge of the city.