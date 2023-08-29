Asad Umar’s bail extended in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: Special court hearing cases under the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday extended bail granted to former secretary-general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar in cipher case, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar along with his lawyer Babar Awan appeared before the court of Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Zulqarnain. The bail of Asad Umar was extended by the special court until September 14.

In his statement after getting bail extension, Asad Umar said cipher is a classified document, that cannot come out of the foreign office.

The former prime minister has given his response to the Federal Investigation Agency about the cipher.

On last Tuesday, it was reported that Asad Umar had been arrested in a cipher probe, but he refuted the news and appeared on the scene to secure bail in the case after the arrest of party leaders.

Read more: Shah Mahmood, Asad Umar summoned in cypher case

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested from his residence in Islamabad.

PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested in connection with the Cypher case and shifted to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) headquarters.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.