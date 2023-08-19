PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested from his residence in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to sources, PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested in connection with the Cypher case and shifted to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) headquarters.

In a press conference earlier today, the PTI leader said rejected reports regarding differences in the core committee saying that a media group is creating rumors regarding the committee.

He said that there is no replacement of PTI chairman in the party but he will be released from jail soon.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Former federal minister Asad Umar were summoned by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Counter Terrorism in cypher case.

Read more: Shah Mahmood, Asad Umar summoned in cypher case

The joint inquiry team constituted at the request of the federal cabinet investigated the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former finance minister Asad Umar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Khan, who had earlier been “missing” for months, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

On September 28, last year, an alleged audio of ex-PM and his aide Azam Khan discussing US cypher, which the PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of his government, was leaked.

In the alleged conversation, Azam Khan can be heard informing former prime minister Khan about the controversial diplomatic cable.