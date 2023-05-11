Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry detained for 15 days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) prominent leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, have been placed under house arrest for next 15 days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Islamabad administration stated that the PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry has been detained for 15 days under 3 MPO.

Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO), 1960 – Powers to arrest and detain suspected persons to ensure law and order for public safety.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI Secretary General Asad Umar was detained within the premises of Islamabad High Court, while PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was arrested outside the Supreme Court.

The PTI Secretary General was arrested from the IHC as he reached to file a petition to seek a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The former finance minister was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Islamabad police.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry was present in the Supreme Court’s building since 12:00 noon to avoid his arrest. He was immediately arrested by police after he stepped out of the SC premises late Wednesday night.

While conducting a press conference, Fawad Chaudhry said it would be the first time in history that a lawyer is being arrested. “Politics have divided the legal fraternity and all sections in Pakistan are facing the same challenge.”

The administration stated that both of the opposition party leaders were arrested under 3 MPO.