Asad Umar hopes to get Punjab, KP elections date by next week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary-general is hopeful to get dates for by-polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by next week, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Asad Umar termed elections in Pakistan, a first step towards ‘real’ independence. The PTI leader expressed hope that by the end of this week, the date of Punjab and the next week’s election date will be announced in KP.

Asad Umar claimed that Pakistan is currently ‘occupied’ by some political parties and selfish groups. This war is not for any political party or individual but for everyone, he added.

The PTI leader called upon every section of the society to join the struggle for ‘real’ independence because this war has to be won by the people of Pakistan.

Asad Umar said the federal government is openly threatening to ‘abrogate’ the constitution. “Don’t make yourself guilty of Article 6 by delaying elections within 90 days.”

Replying to a question about the invitation to attend the All Parties Conference, Asad Umar said that the entire party office was checked and no invitation from the federal government for APC was received.

The former federal minister also said that the IMF delegation is in Pakistan and the negotiations for the revival of the stalled loan program are underway.

He said Pakistan is going through the worst inflation in history, and millions of businesses have been destroyed.

