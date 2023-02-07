PHC serves notices to ECP, govt on PTI’s plea seeking election date

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday served notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker provincial government on PTI’s plea seeking election within 90 days after the dissolution of the KP Assembly, ARY News reported.

KP Assembly was dissolved on January 18 after Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by the then Chief Minister Mahmood Khan a day ago.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moved PHC for elections in the province within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly.

PTI in its plea said as per the constitution, elections are to be held within 90 days but the KP governor has so far not given any date, citing law and order issues.

The governor said elections cannot be held due to the law and order situation, Moazzam But said and asked when the situation is not favorable how come by-elections on 33 seats are being?

The PHC bench comprising Justice SM Atique Shah and Justice Ishtaique Ibrahim remarked elections should be held within 90 as per the law.

Advocate General Aamir Javed in his remarks before the court said the governor can consult with the ECP for 36 days and added PTI filed the plea in haste.

Later, the PHC while issuing notices to the ECP and the caretaker government, summoned their response by February 14.

