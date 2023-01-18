KP Assembly dissolved on CM Mahmood Khan’s advice

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has been dissolved on the advice of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan a day ago.

The decision to dissolve the KP Assembly was taken in the last cabinet meeting of the provincial government, held on Tuesday.

Mehmood Khan said it was the last cabinet meeting and he is grateful to all of the MPAs for their cooperation throughout the tenure and all the officers and ministers who played their role in the development of the province.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly stood dissolved constitutionally as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process.

The Punjab Chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision.

