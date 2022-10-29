PTI long march: Asad Umar opens up on his heated argument video

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar Saturday put an end to the speculations circulating on social media over his viral video in which the latter was seemingly having a heated debate with Hammad Azhar on the top of container.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar clarified that he was “only angry at the time because a generator had become dysfunctional and another one was taking too long to arrive due to traffic jams”.

کل کے لاہور کا اپنے کپتان کے ساتھ اظہار یکجہتی اور حقیقی آزادی کا عزم دیکھ کر یہ گھبرا گئے ہیں. میرا ایک کلپ چلا رہے ہیں کے اختلافات ہو گئے. اللہ کے بندوں اس وقت مجھے غصہ اس بات پر تھا کے جنریٹر خراب ہو گیا تھا اور دوسرا آنے میں دیر ہو رہی تھی 😊 #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 29, 2022

A video of PTI leader Asad Umar is making rounds on social media showing what looks like an argument with Hammad Azhar during the long march.

The video shows both PTI leaders engaging in a heated discussion with party chair Imran Khan standing with them.

PTI LONG MARCH DAY 2: IMRAN KHAN TO UNVEIL NEXT MOVE IN ISLAMABAD

The video was shared by many social media users including by PML-N’s lawmaker Kheal Das Kohistani.

Comments