‘We are humans, not sheep’, says Imran Khan as PTI kicks off day 2 of long march

LAHORE: Imran Khan-led PTI long march, which kicked off from Liberty Chowk after Friday prayers, resumed its journey towards the federal capital from Lahore’s Shahdara on Saturday, ARY News reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan halted the long march at the end of the first day of the anti-government protest. The long march ended at Shahdara after passing through the Ferozepur Road, Icchra and Mozang.

Start of the day through Shahdara, and what a massive and historic crowd! #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/9c0R9utAXh — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 29, 2022

Addressing PTI supporters on day 2 of long march, Imran Khan said that the 75-year-old senator was tortured in front of his family members which is highly regrettable.

“I want to tell them that we are humans and not sheep,” he told participants of long march at Shahdra.

Imran asks CJP to take action against Azam Swati’s ‘custodial torture’

PTI chief Imran Khan called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take action against the alleged custodial torture of Senator Azam Swati and other PTI leaders.

“Mr. Chief justice, it is your job to protect fundamental rights. The nation is looking towards you,” he said.

Imran Khan said that ‘no one could stop the long march to Islamabad. He once again reiterated his demand for “immediate fair elections”.

In an interview today, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan asked people to wait for his “next decision” till he reaches Islamabad.

PM forms committee to deal with PTI’s long march

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted Federal Cabinet Committee to tackle the PTI’s long march towards Islamabad led by former prime minister Imran Khan

The cabinet body will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and comprises of nine members. The committee for long march has been constituted to maintain the law and order and hold political dialogue.

The cabinet committee would hold talks, if someone interested in dialogue over the long march. “Our doors are always open for negotiations,” PM Minister Sharif has stated.

The cabinet committee, headed by Rana Sanaullah, comprises of PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzaib, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira, MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ANP’s Mian Iftikhar and JUI’s Maulana Asad as its members.

Asad Umar opens up on heated argument viral video

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar Saturday put an end to the speculations circulating on social media over his viral video in which the latter was seemingly having a heated debate with Hammad Azhar on the top of container.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar clarified that he was “only angry at the time because a generator had become dysfunctional and another one was taking too long to arrive due to traffic jams”.

کل کے لاہور کا اپنے کپتان کے ساتھ اظہار یکجہتی اور حقیقی آزادی کا عزم دیکھ کر یہ گھبرا گئے ہیں. میرا ایک کلپ چلا رہے ہیں کے اختلافات ہو گئے. اللہ کے بندوں اس وقت مجھے غصہ اس بات پر تھا کے جنریٹر خراب ہو گیا تھا اور دوسرا آنے میں دیر ہو رہی تھی 😊 #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 29, 2022

A video of PTI leader Asad Umar is making rounds on social media showing what looks like an argument with Hammad Azhar during the long march.

The video shows both PTI leaders engaging in a heated discussion with party chair Imran Khan standing with them.

March to reach Kamoke today

Fawad Chaudhry, in his tweet, announced that the march would continue to the Kamoke district in Gujranwala today.

“The love that people have shown Imran Khan highlights the political consciousness of the nation,” Fawad said through his official Twitter handle.

آج #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ کا دوسرا دن شاھدرہ سے شروع ہو گا اور کامو نکی میں اختتام پذیر ہو گا، لوگوں نے عمران خان پر جو محبت نچھاور کی ہے اس سے عوام کے سیاسی شعور کا اندازہ ہوتا ہے تحریک انصاف خصوصاً ان خواتین کا شکریہ ادا کرنا چاہتی ہے جو بچوں کے ساتھ مارچ میں آئیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 29, 2022

Faisal Vawda’s PTI membership terminated

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday terminated the party membership of former federal minister Faisal Vawda for not abiding by the party policies.

According to a statement issued by PTI, Vawda’s membership was terminated for violating party policy and not replying to show-cause notice served to him on October 26.

“Faisal Vawda failed to respond to the show cause notice within the stipulated time therefore his party membership stands terminated,” the statement read.

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI has terminated the basic membership of Faisal Vawda from the party. #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/mPFWHFjQOi — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 29, 2022

Long march Day 1

Addressing the participants of the march at the Data Darbar, Lahore on Friday, Imran Khan said that he knew that Lahore would never disappoint him. “We are concluding our Islamabad-bound journey for today. The long march would resume its journey towards the federal capital at 11am from Shahdara on Saturday,” he announced.

“The PTI chief reiterated his stance, saying his party is marching to Islamabad to demand elections. This long march is a jihad for real freedom,” he added.

جس جس مقام سے بھی لانگ مارچ گزرا، وہاں کے لاتعداد عوام نے باہر نکل کر عمران خان کا استقبال کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/SDRjz0Zw9W — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) October 28, 2022

‘Amazing start to long march’

PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood has said the party’s long march has kicked off with massive public support, adding people have “once again” shown that “they are with Imran Khan”.

What an amazing start to Haqeeqi Azadi March. Massive crowds all along the way. The people of Pakistan have demonstrated once again that they r with Imran Khan and PTI — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) October 28, 2022

PTI denied permission for Islamabad sit-in

The Islamabad administration rejected an application of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a public rally and sit-in in federal capital.

The administration rejected PTI’s NOC application and issued a new letter to the party regarding the public rally and sit-in planned in Islamabad.

The district administration, in a letter, asked PTI to satisfy the administration in writing, adding that the party had violated the NOC that was provided to it on May 25.

Rs333mn funds issued for anti-riots team

The federal government has approved funding of Rs333 million for the formation of special anti-riots teams to curb the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

According to details, the special an-riots teams would be used to control any law and order situation in the federal capital. The federal government has announced funding of Rs333 million for the formation of the teams.

The special teams would be under the Interior Ministry.

Also Read: PTI kicks off long march towards Islamabad

PEMRA bans live coverage of long march

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has prohibited all news media channels from live coverage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

Any channel that violates the PEMRA directions would face legal action, the PEMRA notice said.

According to detiasl, PEMRA has directed all channels to not broadcast live speeches of any participant of the PTI long march. The channels have also been directed to not broadcast any derogatory remarks against institutions.

The PEMRA notice added that despite warnings many channels are not installing transmission delaying mechanisms. Anti-institution statements were telecasted today morning, which is a violation of court rulings, it added.

Interior ministry pens letter to all provincial govts

Ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards Islamabad, the Interior Ministry has reiterated that no political party would be allowed to destablise state ‘through forceful measures’.

Also Read: PTI unveils Long March schedule for beginning day

According to details, the interior ministry penned down a letter to all the provincial governments and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) governments.

“It is imperative that federal and provincial governments should act in unison and follow the constitutional provisions to maintain law and order in the country,” the ministry said in the notification.

“The importance of adhering to the Constitution and laws of the land by all relevant including the federal/provincial/special area governments can hardly be over-emphasised as it is an obligation for all governments under the constitutional and legal framework of the country,” the letter stated.

Long march schedule

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised the complete schedule of the Imran Khan-led long march.

The long march will be formally started from Liberty Chowk, Lahore after Friday prayers.

The first destination of the PTI marchers will be completed from Liberty Chowk to Shahdara Interchange on Friday night.

The PTI marchers will stay the Friday at Shahdara after Imran Khan’s speech.

On Saturday, the long march will be resumed to reach its next destination in Gujranwala.

On Sunday, the participants of the long march will reach Gujrat where Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi will welcome the marchers. The PTI marchers will stay at Sarai Alamgir between Gujrat and Jhelum.

Read more: PTI FINALISES COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF IMRAN KHAN-LED LONG MARCH

In Sialkot, PTI leader Usman Dar will welcome the marchers. Imran Khan will stay at Usman Dar’s residence.

On Monday, PTI central leader Fawad Chaudhry will host the marchers in Jhelum.

On Tuesday, the Imran Khan-led march will stay in Rawat after passing through Gujar Khan. The PTI chief will address the marchers in Rawat.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan will finalise the strategy to make advancement to Islamabad. The convoys of PTI workers from South and North Punjab will join the marchers in Rawat.

The convoys will join the central rally from Sargodha, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Layyah. The PTI central leaders will decide on heading to the next destination in Faizabad.

A plan will be devised for leading the convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to Islamabad.

PTI convoys from Karachi, Sukkur, Rahim Yar Khan and Multan will join the central rally at Shahdara Interchange on Saturday.

PTI workers will be made part of the central rally in order to give them rest.

The Imran Khan-led rally will take four to six days to reach the federal capital.

Comments