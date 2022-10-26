PTI unveils Long March schedule for beginning day

LAHORE: The PTI long march that will begin on Friday from Lahore will proceed to Shahdara on the first day, citing the march schedule, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had Tuesday announced to start long march on Friday, October 28, from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

The anti-government long march to begin on Friday at 11:00 am and the PTI chairman will deliver his last speech of the first day at Azadi Chowk, according to the details shared.

The PTI has shared the scheduled route for the first day of its march. “The long march will proceed from Kalma Chowk via Ferozpur Road. The march on the next day will begin from Shahdara Chowk,” according to details.

The party leadership has directed its activists for launching the publicity campaign and installing camps on the route of the march.

PTI chairman yesterday addressing at a press conference in Lahore said, “We will head towards Islamabad with the nation from GT Road.” The PTI chief said that there was no timeframe for the conclusion of the upcoming long march.

Arrangements to tackle long march

Meanwhile, additional contingents of law enforcement personnel have been deployed in Islamabad to tackle the long march announced by the PTI chairman, sources said.

“Steps being taken to implement a plan of blocking roads,” according to sources. “Containers have already brought to various points to block the roads and arrangements being made to keep the cranes standby for placing containers,” sources said.

“Containers to block roads have been present at Faizabad T-Chowk and on adjoining roads,” sources added.

