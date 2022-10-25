PTI long march: Additional Sindh police contingent leaves for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Additional contingents of Sindh police have left for the federal capital Islamabad ahead of the expected long march of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The contingents comprising 1,000 officials of the Sindh police have left for Islamabad from Shahdadpur Training Centre to perform security duties ahead of PTI’s expected long march, sources told ARY News.

It was learnt that 90 platoons of FC and 2,667 Sindh police personnel have already reached Islamabad ahead of PTI long march.

READ: MAULANA FAZLUR REHMAN SAYS ‘STRATEGY FINALISED TO DEAL WITH PTI LONG MARCH’

Some FC personnel were staying at Faisal Masjid’s yard while other contingents of the paramilitary troops were staying at Haji Camp, sources added. Earlier on October 11, the federal cabinet approved funding of Rs41 billion to the Interior Ministry to possibly halt the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march. The cabinet approved the summary in a session chaired by the Prime Minister. The cabinet issued the fund to halt the possible PTI-long march toward the federal cabinet. READ: IMRAN KHAN PUTS FAITH IN COURTS TO NULLIFY ECP’S TOSHAKHANA VERDICT

Yesterday, PTI chief Imran Khan said that his political party will hold long march with full preparations this time and it will be the largest long march in the history of Pakistan.

Comments