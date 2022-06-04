Asad Umar, other PTI leaders granted interim bails

ISLAMABAD: District and sessions court Islamabad on Saturday granted interim bails to former federal minister Asad Umar and other PTI leaders in a vandalism case during Azadi Long March towards the federal government.

PTI leaders Asad Umar, Sadaqat Abbasi, Raja Khurram and Ali Awan appeared before the district and sessions court of judge Kamran Basharat Mufi.

The court while approving interim bails of Asad Umar, Sadaqat Abbasi and other PTI leaders directed them to submit surety bonds of Rs5000 each.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned until June 20.

It is to be noted that several PTI leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others had been booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted transit bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till June 25 in different cases registered against him in connection with May 25 ‘Azadi March’.

The PTI chief filed a plea in PHC through his counsel Advocate Babar Awan. Imran Khan also appeared before the court while the petition was heard by PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan.

The judge approved bail till June 25 and subsequently forwarded the orders to the additional sessions judge of Islamabad.

