Over 600,000 doses of Covid vaccines administered on July 19: Umar

ISLAMABAD: More than 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in Pakistan on July 19 for the first time, head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar said on Tuesday.

“The increasing number of vaccination is encouraging but it needs to be sped up further so all social and economic restrictions are lifted,” chairman NCOC Asad Umar, who is also planning and development minister, tweeted.

“Restrictions are inevitable until a large part of the country’s population get vaccinated.”

کل پہلی دفعہ پاکستان میں ایک دن میں 6 لاکھ سے زیادہ ویکسینیشن کی گئی. ویکسینیشن کی بڑھتی ہوئی تعداد حوصلہ افزا ہے لیکن اس میں اور تیزی لانی کی ضرورت ہے تاکہ تمام سماجی اور معاشی پابندیاں ختم کی جا سکیں. جب تک آبادی کا بڑا حصہ ویکسین نہیں لگواتا، پابندیاں نا گزیر ہیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 20, 2021

Earlier today, Asad Umar tweeted: “UK is an excellent lesson of vaccination minimizing health impact of covid. See the graphs below. Cases have risen in current wave in UK at about the same rate as previous wave, but number of people needing hospitalization is much less due to high rate of vaccination achieved.”