CAA declares Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for employees

KARACHI: In view of increasing Covid-19 cases amid the fourth wave, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed all employees to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31, ARY News reported.

Circulation was also issued by Director General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCCA).

“All staff must get vaccinated by July 31 otherwise they will not be allowed to enter into the premises of office/ airport from August 1,” read the notification.

The CAA further directed all respective unit heads to submit the report to the HR directorate regarding the vaccination status of employees by July 19.

Earlier in the day, the Civil Aviation Authority sent home to quarantine at least six of its employees from different departments after they tested Covid positive.

The sources inside the CAA headquarters in Karachi have confirmed the six employees belonged from Human Resources and Cargo departments.

CAA officials have confirmed the Covid infected employees have all been sent to the home to observe quarantine.