CAA headquarters sends home 6 employees testing Covid positive

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority has Saturday sent home to quarantine at least six of its employees from different departments after they tested Covid positive, ARY News reported.

The sources inside the CAA headquarters in Karachi have confirmed the six employees belonged from Human Resources and Cargo departments.

CAA officials have confirmed the Covid infected employees have all been sent to the home to observe quarantine.

The inside sources have also told ARY News the data of these employees will have to be shared by July 19 (Monday).

No wedding for people not getting Covid jabs, Sindh govt announces

Separately today, the Sindh home ministry announced a ban on getting married or even visiting a wedding ceremony of someone for people who have not yet gotten vaccinated against Covid.

Additionally, according to the notification to that effect, people in Sindh will have to furnish their vaccination certificates in order to be able to attend the markets.

They cannot even pay visits to cattle markets and other recreational places, restaurants, wedding ceremonies and travel in public transport without getting jabbed against the virus, according to the new SOPs.