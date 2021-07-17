No wedding for people not getting Covid jabs, Sindh govt announces

KARACHI: The Sindh home ministry has Saturday announced a ban on getting married or even visiting a wedding ceremony of someone for people who have not yet gotten vaccinated against Covid, ARY News reported.

Additionally, according to the notification to that effet, people in Sindh will have to furnish their vaccination certificates in order to be able to attend the markets, pay visits to cattle markets and other recreational places, restaurants, wedding ceremonies and travel in public transport, according to the new SOPs.

Even on the Eid holidays, the people who do not have their Covid vaccination cards will not be allowed into any recreational places.

Separately from the Covid calamities from around the country, the tally of healthcare workers infected while battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan has soared to 16,826.

In last 48 hours 38 more healthcare workers including doctors and paramedics infected with coronavirus, sources said.

While battling the deadly virus outbreak in the country 164 healthcare workers have lost their lives, the sources said.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Health, so far 10,061 doctors, 2,398 nurses and 4,367 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.