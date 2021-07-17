Covid infected healthcare workers tally surges to 16,826

ISLAMABAD: The tally of healthcare workers infected while battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan has soared to 16,826, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In last 48 hours 38 more healthcare workers including doctors and paramedics infected with coronavirus, sources said.

While battling the deadly virus outbreak in the country 164 healthcare workers have lost their lives, the sources said.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Health, so far 10,061 doctors, 2,398 nurses and 4,367 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

According to health ministry sources, 387 infected health professionals have been under treatment at homes and 28 admitted in hospitals.

Overall 16,247 health workers have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic so far, sources said.

Most of the healthcare professionals infected by the coronavirus and deceased belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,926 health workers were infected by deadly coronavirus while 57 died in the disease.

In Punjab, 3,489 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,982 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 44 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,532 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 13 of them died. In Balochistan 850 and in Azad Kashmir 776 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region.

While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 271 health professionals contracted deadly coronavirus and three of them died.