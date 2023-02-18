Asad Umar predicts announcement of Punjab election date soon

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar expressed full confidence that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the Punjab election date by Tuesday, ARY News reported.

While addressing to media, Asad Umar said that the motive of PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ motive is protecting the Constitution.

Slamming the ruling party, Umar said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is determined to sacrifice democracy but it cannot digest the presence of Imran Khan in national politics.

READ: PUNJAB ELECTIONS: ECP SUMMONS KEY MEETING ON FEB 21

Regarding Khan’s appearance in the hearings, Umar clarified that the PTI chief is not egoistic but he is facing security threats. He said that Khan was advised by the doctors to take rest as his wounds are not recovered.

Asad Umar claimed that a smear campaign was launched to pressurise the judiciary besides the ongoing attempts to delay elections.

The PTI central leader said that the ruling PML-N is levelling serious allegations against the judiciary. He demanded the judiciary to take action against the PML-N leaders for maligning the courts.

