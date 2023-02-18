Punjab elections: ECP summons key meeting on Feb 21

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned a meeting to discuss the date of the Punjab elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The electoral watchdog summoned an ‘important meeting’ on February 21 at 10:30 am to discuss the date of the Punjab elections as well as the suspension of the transfer order of the CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) suspended the order of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s transfer.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenged the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict announced by Justice Jawad Hassan regarding the Punjab election date.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submitted an intra-court appeal to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to challenge the verdict in which the court ordered the ECP for holding elections within 90 days.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Punjab governor were made parties in the intra-court appeal.

