Asad Umar says ECP has become ‘partial’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar has said the ECP has become completely a ‘partial’ body, ARY News reported.

This he said in his reaction to the postponement of the second phase of the Local Bodies polls in Sindh and NA-245 Karachi by-poll.

Postponment of the Sindh LG polls just before three days on the excuse of recent rains is beoyond one’s understanding, the former federal minister said and held ECP ‘impartial’.

PTI secretary general Asad Umar claimed not a single Pakistani has faith in ECP that it will hold fair, free and transparent elections. Asad Umar said whatever decision ECP takes, PTI will defeat political opponents like it did in Punjab by-elections.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rescheduled the second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) elections citing “possible rains and bad weather” in the province.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the second phase of the LG elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad will now take place on August 28.

Meanwhile, the by-election for NA-245 (Karachi East-IV) was also rescheduled for August 21 due to weather conditions and Muharram. The seat had fallen vacant following the demise of PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

