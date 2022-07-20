ECP announces new date for Sindh LG elections

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rescheduled the second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) elections citing “possible rains and bad weather” in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the second phase of the LG elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad will now take place on August 28.

Meanwhile, the by-election for NA-245 (Karachi East-IV) was also rescheduled for August 21 due to weather conditions and Muharram. The seat had fallen vacant following the demise of PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

A meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) reviewed the different applications they had received for the postponement of the second phase of the local body elections and NA-245 by-polls.

The applications had requested that the polls be held after Muharram. The meeting had also reviewed the reports submitted by the Met Office, Sindh’s chief secretary and provincial election commissioner.

The second phase of the local body elections was originally going to be held on July 24 in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division. The by-polls on the NA-245 were scheduled to take place on July 27.

In a statement, the Met Office said strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from July 20 (today) and likely to spread to other parts of the country from July 21 (Thursday).

Urban flooding is expected from July 24 to July 26 in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

