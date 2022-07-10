Sunday, July 10, 2022
Web Desk

Asad Umar says PTI's current struggle is not for power

ISLAMABAD: Former Planning Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has asserted that the current struggle was not about who will be in power, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister said that the party’s current struggle was about who will be in power, putting forward two questions “which will determine the future of Pakistan”.

“It is about two fundamental questions which will determine the future of Pakistan. 1) Will the power to take important decisions be with the people of Pakistan or a small powerful unelected & unaccountable oligarchy,” he asked.

He further wrote, “Will the people and institutions of Pakistan be free to determine its foreign policy or will external powers continue to be allowed to shape our policy to serve the interests of foreign powers?”

According to the PTI central leader, the aforementioned questions will shape Pakistan’s future trajectory.

A day earlier, PTI leader Asad Umar said that people including women having no political background are receiving threats from untraceable phone calls.

He made the statement while talking to ARY News programme Sawal Yeh Hai. He said that women who have no political background are among those people who received threats from untraceable phone numbers.

The PTI central leader was unaware of the mystery of ‘unblock phone’. When questioned about it, Umar said that he will ask Imran Khan about the story behind ‘unblock phone’.

